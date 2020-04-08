Lake Street Financial LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.