Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 316 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $227.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

