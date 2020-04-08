Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 286 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.41.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

