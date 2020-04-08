Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 65 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,983,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

Shares of DG opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $172.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

