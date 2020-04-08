Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 1.5%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 138,703 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,897,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 808,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 258,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.