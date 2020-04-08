Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $24,557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 447,542 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

