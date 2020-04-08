Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Laureate Education worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education Inc has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.