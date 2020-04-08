Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.53, 418,264 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 438% from the average session volume of 77,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

In other Leaf Group news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $174,087.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leaf Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Leaf Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

