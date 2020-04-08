LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Lowered to $28.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $495.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $113,120.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,470,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.