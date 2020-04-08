Liberum Capital Increases AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,870

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,810 ($115.89) to GBX 8,870 ($116.68) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,000 ($92.08) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,042.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,312.17. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

