Liberum Capital Lowers SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 270

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STEM. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON:STEM opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Alex Smith sold 51,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £185,059.43 ($243,435.19).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

