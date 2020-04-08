LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Up 9.4%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.56, approximately 308,425 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 197,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiqTech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LiqTech International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,229 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

