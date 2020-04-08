Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Up 9.7%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $37.85, 8,618,495 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 4,646,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

