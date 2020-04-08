LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head-To-Head Survey

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -69.27% -60.02% Autolus Therapeutics -4,258.87% -47.61% -40.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -2.58 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 90.36 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.27

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LogicBio Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.09%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.