Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cooper Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.25.

COO stock opened at $292.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average of $312.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

