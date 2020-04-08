Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,129,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

