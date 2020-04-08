Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 61,767 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

