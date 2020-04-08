Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

