Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.