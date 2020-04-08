Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.72.

Shares of ED opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

