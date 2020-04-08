Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.