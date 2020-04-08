Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $13,845,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

