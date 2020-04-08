Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 67,419 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,598,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

NYSE MS opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

