Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,491 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.75 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $457,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $618,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,784 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.