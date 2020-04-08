Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Malibu Boats worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

