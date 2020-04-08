Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading 23.5% Higher

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price traded up 23.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $2.21, 8,200,181 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 7,961,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The stock has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 240,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 477,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

