Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUSK opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $67.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

