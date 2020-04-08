Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Man Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164.78 ($2.17).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 626,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

