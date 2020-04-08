Man Group plc Acquires 87,374 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 279.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

SJR opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

