Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 18,106 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,294 shares of company stock worth $7,357,654. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

SGEN stock opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

