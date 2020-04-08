Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

