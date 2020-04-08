Man Group plc Buys 27,462 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 766.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PTC by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PTC by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.