Man Group plc Buys 28,069 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 526.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 227,797 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

In other news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

