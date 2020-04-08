Man Group plc Buys 7,310 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

