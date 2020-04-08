Man Group plc Buys 8,000 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of National General worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National General during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in National General by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National General in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National General by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

National General stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.76. National General Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.