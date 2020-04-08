Man Group plc Buys Shares of 117,827 Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

