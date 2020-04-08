Man Group plc Buys Shares of 44,294 Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Zymeworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZYME opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

