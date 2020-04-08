Man Group plc Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Man Group plc cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,386 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 643,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,913 shares of company stock valued at $378,829. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

