Man Group plc Cuts Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

