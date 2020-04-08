Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.27% of Koppers worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 190,356 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 41,847.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 99,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

