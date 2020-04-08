Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

