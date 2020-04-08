Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

XEL opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

