Man Group plc Has $2.05 Million Stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772,531 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 2.29% of Selecta Biosciences worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

