Man Group plc Has $2.14 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Man Group plc lowered its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,900 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.33, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

