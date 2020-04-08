Man Group plc Has $2.15 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Perez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.