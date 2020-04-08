Man Group plc Has $2.18 Million Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of VREX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.