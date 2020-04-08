Man Group plc Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Man Group plc grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 362,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

