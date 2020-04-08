Man Group plc Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 232.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85, a P/E/G ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

