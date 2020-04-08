Man Group plc Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 353.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in M.D.C. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

