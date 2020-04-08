Man Group plc Invests $2.01 Million in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 89,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Slack stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.05. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $307,436.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,287,834 shares of company stock valued at $28,430,460.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

